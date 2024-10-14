CNN’s Jennings: Harris Struggling Because Dems Focus on ‘Dudes Who Want to Become Women’

CNN contributor Scott Jennings said Sunday on “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris was struggling with male voters because Democrats care more about “dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes.”

Jennings said, “It was rough week. I mean, her faves are down. They’re struggling. The front page of The New York Times this morning, front-page story, Democrats struggling with African-American voters, particularly African-American man. This gender gap issue is real. It’s a real problem and you see the Democrats reacting to it. And I think what they are now finally in October with the election coming realizing that a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes. And no hunting cosplay or cringey videos is going to change it. The bed is made.”

Political commentator Ashley Allison said, “So I think that I’m the coalitions person, right and politics is all about math, one plus one. So what Kamala Harris is trying to do right now, she does recognize the gender gap and she’s going to continue to lead in into her freedom message.”

