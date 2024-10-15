Geraldo Rivera: No Latinos with ‘Any Self Respect’ Could Vote for ‘Absolute Racist’ Trump

During an appearance Monday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Geraldo Rivera said that no Latinos with “any self-respect” could vote for “absolute racist” former President Donald Trump.

Rivera said, “He’s chosen to become an absolute racist when it comes to speaking of particularly Latin, undocumented immigrants, comparing them basically to animals. It’s horrifying. I don’t know how any Latino person of any self-esteem, any self-respect would be in favor of the ranting, the ‘poisoning the blood of the country’

Guest host Leland Vittert said, “More Latinos are voting for Donald Trump or polling for Donald Trump how than in 2016 and in 2020. He’s on to something. I don’t know how Democrats and Kamala Harris supporters think they are going to convince either Black men who are leaving Kamala Harris or Latinos who are leaving Kamala Harris by saying, I don’t know how you’re in your right mind. Isn’t it worth examining why these people are leaving Kamala Harris rather than just telling them they’re wrong?”

Rivera said, “I want to be very frank about the fact that I believe the immigration system and the situation on the border represents the biggest failure of the Democratic administration, of the Biden-Harris administration. They have absolutely dropped the ball when it comes to the southern border and immigration generally. My point is rather than work together, Donald Trump sought to exacerbate the divisions.”

