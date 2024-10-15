Harris Adviser: Inflation Began Under Trump, People Were Gouging 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Harris Campaign Senior Adviser Ian Sams argued that inflation began under the Trump administration when there was price gouging and “things in the global supply chain were challenged by challenges of COVID, and President Trump, unfortunately, didn’t have COVID under control and let things get way worse than they should have gotten.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “[I]f she has tied herself to the president and his policies, which is fine, there are a lot of people in this country who view those policies as being detrimental still. Inflation’s still a problem. It’s down from what it was, still a problem. Americans aren’t confident that the future looks good. … But she has not departed on any of that stuff. Does that surprise you, or is that going to change in the next three weeks?”

Sams responded, “Well, I think, first of all, you started the show talking about the historic run that the stock market is on right now and the growing economy that we are seeing. And I think that she believes that it’s really important to keep that progress going. And she is offering distinctions when it comes to the economy, she’s talking about taking on corporate price gouging in an emergency, like we have seen, just these last few weeks with the hurricanes, where companies are jacking up prices on gasoline or hotel rooms or food when people are suffering. You saw this under, actually, President Trump when COVID happened. And that was when inflation started to occur was people were jacking up prices, things in the global supply chain were challenged by challenges of COVID, and President Trump, unfortunately, didn’t have COVID under control and let things get way worse than they should have gotten. And so, that is what’s helped lead to some of the challenges we’ve seen right now.”

Cavuto then cut in to say, “But he left office with inflation at a little more than 1.3%. You could say maybe some of those problems were brewing. But you guys don’t acknowledge that this stuff, this serious stuff happened with you guys, right?”

Sams answered, “No. Even before COVID hit, we were in a manufacturing recession under President Trump. And so, the economic problems were existing under his administration.”

Cavuto then cut in to ask if Harris thinks there’s anything she and/or Biden got wrong.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett