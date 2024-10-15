Harris Adviser on Why We Allow Any Illegal Border Crossings: We Want to Continue Reducing Illegal Crossings 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Harris-Walz Campaign Senior Adviser Ian Sams stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t support allowing 5,000 illegal border crossings per day “would actually be even tougher than President Biden has been” and responded to a question on why it makes sense to allow any illegal crossings by stating that there has been a reduction in the number of crossings recently and “I think that that’s the kind of thing that we want to continue doing, which is bringing down illegal border crossings, and, in fact, that is exactly what her plan would do.”

After Sams referenced Harris’ support for the Senate border bill [relevant exchange begins around 3:50], host Martha MacCallum asked, “I just want to get a specific answer to this question, because you’re pushing that bill that a lot of people thought wasn’t tough enough, does she support allowing up to 5,000 people across the border every day?”

Sams answered, “No. In fact, she came out recently and explained in a speech at the border, where she toured the border, with border agents, and explained that, in her administration, she would actually be even tougher than President Biden has been on raising the number before you can allow more people through the border between the ports of entry. So, she’s actually proposing a stricter border crackdown than we’ve seen from President Biden.”

MacCallum then cut in to ask, “Why do we allow anyone through the ports of entry? Can you answer that question [for] me? What does she — why do we allow anyone to cross through the ports of entry?”

Sams responded, “Well, I think what you’ve seen from this action that’s been taken over the last six months [are] dramatic reductions in crossings — undocumented crossings between the ports of entry, and I think that that’s the kind of thing that we want to continue doing, which is bringing down illegal border crossings, and, in fact, that is exactly what her plan would do. And, unfortunately, President Trump blew it up because he wanted to run on the problem.”

