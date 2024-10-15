MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Donald Trump’s ‘Spin Is Bullsh-t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump’s campaign claim that a town hall turned into music listening because of a couple of medical emergencies in the crowd was “bullshit.”

Wallace said, “I think it is a brilliant tactic, Vice President Kamala Harris playing the clips of Trump. It’s consistent she meant what she said in the debate when she invited that massive television audience to watch his rallies. I think the reason she had to resort to playing the clips is because not everybody is broadcasting his rallies. We’re playing the whole thing because I’m not sure where else it’s available in its entirety.”

She added, “If the campaign isn’t gaslighting all the media when they said today that it was a, quote, love fest, let’s see if they schedule another sing-along for tomorrow. If they don’t, the spin is bullshit. If you’re a reporter who covers Trump you know you have been lied to and hopefully you won’t do it again. This was not a love fest. I worked on a lot of campaigns. I’m not able to say what it was because I don’t know what’s going on, but we have covered enough speeches where Trump supporters drop like flies, and you know why we know that happens? Because he acknowledges it and he keeps going. so this couldn’t have been the first time Trump saw people in his crowd faint and decide to do something different. People pass out in his crowds all the time.”

