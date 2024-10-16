CNN Fact-Checker: Harris Claim Trump Will Cut Social Security Is False

CNN’s Daniel Dale said Wednesday on “Newsroom” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims former President Donald Trump would cut Social Security in a second term are false.

Dale said, “She’s been saying that at a bunch of events dating back to July, that Project 2025, this conservative think tank plan that sets up proposals for a next Republican administration, says that Social Security should be cut under the next administration.”

In North Carolina, at a campaign rally, Harris said, “Donald Trump will give billionaires and corporations massive tax cuts, cut Social Security and Medicare and make it easier for companies to deny overtime pay for workers.”

Dale said, “So project 2025 is online. It’s a giant document you can read it. Nowhere in there does it call for Social Security cuts. In fact, it barely mentions Social Security. Now, it does say that the federal budget should be balanced and Harris allies might tell you, well, you can’t reasonably do that without Social Security cuts.”

“I think that’s a pretty indirect argument, though, compared to what Vice President Harris is saying,” the CNN fact-check continued. “Similarly Harris allies have said that Trump, in his budgets, proposed as president to cut Social Security. Sure, you can point that out. But, again, that’s not what she’s saying.”

