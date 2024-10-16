Harris: ‘Got to’ Be ‘Responsible for What Happened in Your Administration’

During an interview with the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to criticism from her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump on taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries by stating that Trump followed federal law that does allow for some taxpayer-funded sex changes and “You’ve got to [be] responsible for what happened in your administration.”

While discussing ads from the Trump campaign on Harris’ prior support for taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for detained migrants and federal prisoners, Harris stated that she’ll abide by the law, the same way the Trump administration did and make them available to federal prison inmates on a medical necessity basis.

Host Bret Baier then said, “The Trump aides say that he never advocated for that prison policy and no gender transition surgeries happened during his presidency.”

Harris cut in to say, “Well, you know what? You’ve got to [be] responsible for what happened in your administration.”

After Baier followed up on Harris’ position on paying for the surgeries, Harris reiterated that she will abide by the law if she’s elected, and she believes that Trump would say he did the same thing during his tenure.

