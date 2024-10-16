Hostin: Harris Went into FNC ‘Belly of the Beast,’ Was in ‘Command of the Facts’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris went into the “belly of the beast” with her interview on Fox News.

Hostin said, “People are saying that she went on Fox News. This is the first time she’s gone on Fox News. That she went into the belly of the beast and she went into enemy territory. I think she did that because there are a group of people that have been fed over and over again misinformation and disinformation on Fox News. I mean, you have a judge saying that it is entertainment and not facts and not news.”

She continued, “So I think it is important that she did that to help those people make a decision as to who is more fit to be the president of the United States. I think her response in pointing out that key Republicans, people in his own cabinet have said that he is not fit. I’m a bit disappointed that what I saw, and this is, not to disparage Brett Baier, I have interviewed him and he’s one of our colleagues, he was a little bit dismissive of that fact.”

Hostin added, “I saw a little of the panel after the interview and one woman said that she came in hot and also said that she became angrier. I thought he came in hot. What I am very tired of is this trope of the angry black woman. She was not angry. She was in command of the facts. She was passionate. Passion does not equal anger.”

