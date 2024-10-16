Hume: Kamala Didn’t Give ‘Very Much’ in Response to FNC Interview Questions

After the conclusion of Fox News Channel host Bret Baier’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Special Report,” senior political contributor Brit Hume offered his thoughts.

Hume said that while there were some positives for Harris, she did not offer any substance to clear up perceived doubts about her presidential candidacy.

“She was certainly combative and energetic,” he said. “And she certainly landed some blows on Donald Trump. But in terms of how well she answered your questions, which were about the very things that have been raised about her — you know, the thinness of her positions, her failure to explain her flip-flops on issues going back to when she was a candidate for president back in 2019 and 2020. She didn’t give me very much, Bret.”

“And you did a great job in — those are the right questions to ask,” he added. “You did a good job of answering them — of posing them. And she, you know, I’m sure her partisans would look at that and say, ‘Yay, Kamala, she fought you.’ But if people have doubts about her, I don’t think that she cleared them up.”

