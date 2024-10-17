Dem Gov. Shapiro on if He Thinks Harris Is Different from Biden: Election’s Not Between Harris and Biden

During an interview with CNN’s “AC360,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) responded to a question about whether he thinks 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is different from President Joe Biden by stating that “this is a clear choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Vice President Harris has been asked in two large venues, most notably last night on Fox, how she would be different, essentially, than President Biden. She said last night that she’s Kamala Harris and that she would not be just an extension of the Biden administration and she would bring her own experiences to the table, but there’s no specific thing she has pointed to as wishing had been done in the last four years that they didn’t do. There’s nothing specific she has said that said she’s different than Biden on this. Do you think she — do you believe she is different than the Biden administration? Do you have a sense of how?”

Shapiro responded, “For those who are undecided, this is a clear choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Kamala Harris is someone who wants to lift up this nation, who understands that, no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to, there’s a place for you here, versus Donald Trump, someone who continuously tries to create others in our society, continues to put people down, continues to attack communities, including communities in Pennsylvania…I’m here in Michigan campaigning on the Blue Wall Bus Tour with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Gov. Tony Evers (D), and others, in Michigan, Donald Trump has attacked Detroit. Over in Wisconsin, he attacked Milwaukee. And, of course, he routinely attacks Philadelphia. Donald Trump is someone who keeps attacking our fellow Americans, who keeps whining about himself, who keeps putting people down. And so, I would just say to Donald Trump, stop shit-talking America, stop talking us down. And the American people have a clear choice in this race, it is between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, not Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.”

