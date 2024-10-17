Hulk Hogan: ‘American Dream Is What This Country Is All About, and Donald Trump Represents That’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan discussed his long-held pro-America stance, which he credited to the opportunities the country offered.

According to Hogan, Trump represented the “American Dream.”

“Your patriotism is up there with pretty much, I don’t know, I can’t even compare it,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said. “What made you fall in love with this country?”

“Well, I grew up in South Tampa, and from very humble beginnings,” Hogan replied. “You know, my mom was a housewife, my dad worked construction, but I really never knew where we were at on the food chain, as far as our economic ladder. And so once I got out from under, you know, going to high school and college, I got into professional wrestling and made my way, and at the end of the day, this was the land of opportunity for me, because instead of once a month having a small little minute steak to eat, I told myself I never wanted to live like that. I wanted to make my way and make my life, and this country gave me that opportunity.”

“So the American Dream is what this country is all about, and Donald Trump represents that, brother,” he added.

