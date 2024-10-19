Maher: Harris’ Usual Response to Criticism Is to Attack Trump, She Needs to Acknowledge Border Was Mishandled

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that we learned from 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview with the Fox News Channel that “her go-to when attacked for her own actions is usually, Trump is worse.” And said that she needs to say, “I wish we’d tightened the border sooner, as we have done now, and trust me, I learned my lesson and that’s never going to happen again.”

During his closing monologue, Maher argued that no October surprise could be the thing that keeps 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump from winning because he’s so bad that people are used to it.

Maher then said that Harris is vulnerable to an October surprise, “because she’s the one who is still undefined, and as she showed in this week’s Bret Baier interview, her go-to when attacked for her own actions is usually, Trump is worse. Okay, we know that. But now undecided voters want to hear about you. They want someone to vote for.”

Maher continued, “This election comes down to this: Trump has a coalition of voters made up of A. People who really do like him and B. People who think, with all of his flaws, he’s still better than far-left insanity. And the voters’ big doubt about Kamala is, are you part of far-left insanity? The attack ad I see ten times a day and a question Bret Baier aimed at her on Wednesday was about her saying in 2019 that she supported providing taxpayer-funded sex change operations to illegal immigrants in prison, something that’s actually never actually happened and has no real bearing on anybody’s life, but it’s a litmus test for voters out there who want to know of the Democrat, is there anything your fringe can suggest that will ever make you say, no, that’s f*cking ridiculous. It’s getting late early, and we can’t afford any more bad answers like this one last week.”

After playing video of Harris saying nothing she would do differently than President Joe Biden over the past three-and-a-half years came to mind, Maher stated, “Next time, maybe try, Joe Biden generally did a good job, but sure, I wish we’d tightened the border sooner, as we have done now, and trust me, I learned my lesson and that’s never going to happen again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett