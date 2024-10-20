PA Gov. Shapiro Refuses to ‘Name One Policy Difference’ Between Harris, Biden

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” three times that the difference between Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden was irrelevant.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Governor, given how unpopular polls show President Biden is, has Vice President Harris done enough to distance herself from President Biden?”

Shapiro said, “You know, Kristen, I think what is clear, this is a race not between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, but between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and on that there are clear concepts. Kamala Harris wants to cut taxes for small businesses, and Donald Trump and his economic policies would raise costs for middle-class families. I think Kamala Harris has a strong and confident approach to foreign policy to try and calm tensions overseas. Donald Trump just wants to throw a grenade in everything and create more chaos.”

Welker said, “I understand what you’re saying, governor, but polls do show that more Americans feel as though President Biden’s policies have hurt them rather than helped them. So, can you name one key policy difference between Vice President Harris and President Biden? How would her administration look different?”

Shapiro said, “You know, I’ve been really encouraged by the amount of energy Vice President Harris has put into focusing on how she will cut taxes for small businesses. The focus on child care care ed extension. I’ve seen that work to ease the burden on families, and I think the focus on those kinds of things is particularly important, and those are the kinds of things that Kamala Harris has brought spikily to this race.”

Welker said, “Those aren’t necessarily differences, though. They’re an expansion or a tweak to some extent to what’s been done. Can you name one policy difference?”

Shapiro said, “Listen, again, the contrast I am focused on, Kristen is between her and Donald Trump, and on that, I think it is clearly different.”

