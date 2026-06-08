Former CIA Economist Called SpaceX IPO Filing — Now Giving Away Free Play

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He spent three years inside CIA headquarters, met Elon Musk face to face, and called the SpaceX IPO filing almost to the exact day. Now he’s showing regular Americans what Wall Street is desperately trying to keep for itself.

The hedge funds are locked in. Goldman’s partners already have their allocations. Here’s the one economist who saw this coming long before Wall Street — and why he’s handing his pre-IPO play away for free.

The SpaceX IPO is expected to drop just days away.

But by the time you read this, Wall Street’s inner circle is basically already locked in.

They’ve locked in their allocations.

They’ve locked in their positions.

But most importantly, they’ve locked in their shot at the biggest IPO in history before you ever get a chance.

That’s how it always works with a monster IPO.

The Goldman partners get first dibs. The hedge funds pile in next. The big banks and their favored clients clean up whatever’s left.

Then — and only then — do they open the gates for the rest of America.

By which point, most of the gains are already gone.

It happened with Facebook. It happened with Uber. It happened with Airbnb.

And according to one economist who has spent decades studying how money really works, it’s about to happen again — this time with what may be the biggest IPO in American history.

The Man Who Saw This Coming

His name is Dr. Mark Skousen. They call him “America’s Economist.”

He’s worked inside CIA headquarters. He’s met with four U.S. Presidents. He’s written 25 books on the mechanics of wealth and power.

And several months ago, long before the filing hit the news wires…

Before CNBC breathlessly ran the headline and Reuters confirmed it…

Dr. Skousen told his readers that Elon Musk was about to take SpaceX public.

And he was 100% correct… nailing his prediction almost to the exact day .

How does a man call a shot like that?

Two things happened that almost no one else can claim.

First, Skousen spent three years studying financial patterns at CIA headquarters. Not investment patterns. Not stock charts. The deeper patterns — how empires build power, how wealth concentrates before it shifts, how the biggest moves in history telegraph themselves to those who know where to look.

Second, he met Elon Musk face to face.

Not at a press event. Not a photo op. At a private gathering of the financial elite… the kind of room most Americans will never enter… where Skousen was one of just two people chosen to ask Elon a question directly.

What Musk said in that room, combined with three years inside Langley, and his tireless research is why Skousen’s prediction was dead on accurate.

Why This IPO Is Different — And Why You’re Already Being Shut Out

SpaceX isn’t just a rocket company.

It’s the most strategically important private enterprise on earth right now.

Starlink alone has reshaped how wars are fought — ask anyone in Ukraine. Starlink is doing what NASA couldn’t. And while China pours billions into its own space program to catch up, Elon Musk keeps pulling further ahead.

This is an American dominance story. A technology story.

And for the first time… a story regular investors have a brief window to be a part of.

But the problem is the same one it’s always been.

Wall Street Doesn’t Want You in.

The underwriting banks (like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley) will structure this IPO the same way they always do.

They will allocate the pre-IPO shares to their best clients first.

The hedge funds. The private equity firms. The institutional money that already has billions. Because that is where the big money gets made.

Independent research has found that up to 95% of IPO gains are captured before a stock ever trades publicly.

Ninety-five percent.

That means by the time the IPO hits your brokerage account… by the time you can actually buy a single share… the people who were already in have already locked in nearly all the upside.

You get the scraps.

It’s the same old story.

Unless you know about this backdoor.

What Skousen Is Giving Away — for Free

Dr. Skousen is 77 years old.

He’s been watching this game for five decades. He knows exactly how it works. And he says he’s tired of watching hardworking Americans get shut out of wealth-building opportunities that could genuinely change their lives.

So he’s doing something about it.

He has identified what he calls a “backdoor” play into SpaceX — a way to get positioned ahead of the IPO without needing Goldman’s blessing, without needing a hedge fund connection, and without needing a million-dollar account.

And he is giving it away completely free.

He is on a one-man mission to share this incredible opportunity with anyone who wants to get positioned in SpaceX before the IPO.

No credit card. No email. No strings.

Get Dr. Skousen’s free ‘SpaceX’ pre-IPO play right now — before the expected June 12 cuts this off for good.

The SpaceX IPO is expected to drop June 12.

That is days away.

Not weeks. Not “sometime this summer.” Days.

If you’re not positioned before the IPO, you risk watching from the outside again.

For once, the door is open.