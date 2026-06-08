ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on a tirade against President Donald Trump on Monday and said that the Commander-in-Chief has “no business showing up” to Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City.

Smith delivered his broadside on Monday morning’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, during which the left-wing commentator called Trump a “narcissist” for wanting to attend the Game 3 trial between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs to be held at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

He prefaced his comments by saying that he doesn’t like the president’s attendance at the game at all, but claimed he is approaching the topic “on sports” rather than politics.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game,” Smith blasted.

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What set Smith off was the traffic situation.

“Do you have any idea what the congestion is gonna be like in New York City here?” he noted, because of the security and road closures a president requires for travel.

Smith also slammed Trump’s Game 3 attendance on his radio show.

“He’s coming to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and I don’t want him there,” Smith said. “It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

The president, of course, has been a fan of the New York Knicks for decades, and he is also otherwise a big sports fan. As president, he has attended multiple games of pro and college football, MMA, and MLB games.

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