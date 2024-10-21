Carville to MSNBC’s Melber: We Will Be Arrested if Trump Wins, Our ‘Constitutional Republic’ at Stake

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he and host Ari Melber will be arrested if former President Donald Trump wins the election.

Carville said, “Trump goes out, and he says I’m going to use the military to arrest my political enemies, and then Mike Johnson’s and Lindsey Graham, and the Wall Street Journal editorial pages say oh no, that’s not what he meant and then he comes back and says yeah, that’s exactly what I meant. You know what’ll happen? You pointed it out; if he wins, he will say, I told people I was going to do this. I have the legitimacy of an election behind me, and he will have a point.”

He continued, “People say what’s at stake in this election, okay, the Constitution is at stake, the whole idea of I don’t know if you call a constitutional republic, whatever highbrow people call it, I get it, we live under a set of laws is literally at risk, and he is telling you that. People want to know about weakness among males of color. They are going to arrest all of you. You don’t think you have a stake in this election. Guess what? You are not going to do very well. I’m not going to do well. You are not going to do well. When the paddywagon comes, you and I are going to be in the back of it, bouncing around, and it’s not going to be very much fun, and they will tell you, the judge said, I’m sorry, Mr. Melber, I’m sorry Mr. Carville, Trump said he was going to get rid of the Constitution, I have no choice but to enforce the democratic laws of this country. That will happen. It’s not far-fetched.”

Melber said, “I will say it as clearly as I can based on the evidence. It’s not far-fetched at all.”

