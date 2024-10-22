Bernie Sanders: ‘Many Republicans’ Are Voting for Harris Because Trump Is ‘Vulgar’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that “many Republicans” will cast their vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because former President Donald Trump is “vulgar.”

Sanders said, “Liz Cheney and I disagree on every single thing. You name it we disagree. But one area where we don’t disagree, is she happens to believe in American democracy and the rule of law. That is why she has been so opposed to Donald Trump and supporting Kamala Harris. And I respect that. She has taken enormous flack from the Republicans, her fellow Republicans. But what I think you’re seeing now is many Republicans saying, you know what, I disagree with Kamala on the issues but we cannot have somebody as vulgar as Donald Trump as president. Somebody who lives all the time. Somebody who does not believe in the foundations of American democracy.”

He added, “And I respect Republicans for having the courage to do that. We can. Liz Cheney and I will argue about every issue in the world. I’m right and she is wrong. That’s called the democratic process. That is what we do. We don’t try to deny election results. That is authoritarianism.

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN