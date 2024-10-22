FNC’s Hume: Trump Pulled Off McDonald’s Campaign Event Based on Left’s Reaction

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” senior political contributor Brit Hume argued former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for president, scored some political points for his “campaign event” at a McDonald’s a day earlier.

Hume compared Trump’s effort to that of 1988 Democratic presidential nominee then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis’ appearance in a tank, which he said backfired on Dukakis.

However, Hume said Trump seemed to pull off his effort at McDonald’s.

“People on the left are claiming that this event was staged and that it was not a real day at work at McDonald’s?” he said. “Well, of course, it wasn’t. It’s a campaign event. Of course, it was staged. They all are staged. The question in a situation like this, when a candidate tries — strives to be seen doing something he would not normally be expected to do, is whether he — whether he pulled it off or not. It looked to me, from — and from a lot of reaction that I’ve heard and seen, that as angry as people on the left are, that he kind of did pull it off. That he looked comfortable doing it, and it — you know, he got in there, and he seemed comfortable among those McDonald’s workers and was being shown how to, you know, how you — how you dip the basket in the — been the hot oil, and how you shovel them out into the little holsters they come in, and all that.”

“He looked like he was fine doing that, and was kind of enjoying himself,” Hume continued. “So, I don’t think this is a minus for him. The question is always whether you can pull it off. The most spectacular example we can remember of somebody not pulling it off was when Michael Dukakis, then the governor of Massachusetts and the candidate for president on the Democratic ticket in 1988 got into a tank and was riding around in it with his head sticking out, and it just didn’t work, and it was object of incredible ridicule. Trump did a little better here, I think.”

