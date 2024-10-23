Harris: ‘We Can Study’ Packing Supreme Court

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on whether she supports expanding the Supreme Court by stating that “I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like.”

One of the town hall attendees asked, “[W]ould you be in favor of expanding the court to say, 12, so each justice has only one circuit court, other than [the] chief justice to assist in making judgments more balanced?”

Harris responded, “Well, to your point, there is no question that the American people, increasingly, are losing confidence in the Supreme Court, and, in large part, because of the behavior of certain members of that court and because of certain rulings, including the Dobbs decision and taking away a precedent that had been in place for 50 years, protecting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. So, I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like.”

Harris then turned to criticism of her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett