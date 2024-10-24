Harris Co-Chair on if She Supports Wall: She Doesn’t Say ‘My Way or the Highway’

During an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu responded to a question on if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris supports a border wall or if she’s just accepting one as a concession to Republicans as part of the border bill she supports by stating that “there are lots of different ways to secure the border” and “What she said last night that’s so critically important is that she is not the kind of president that says it’s my way or the highway.”

Host Weijia Jiang asked, “[T]oday, she repeated that she does support that bipartisan border bill that includes funding for the wall. So, is this a concession to Republicans or does she think it is a tool to curb migration?”

Landrieu responded, “Well, first of all, it’s important that we secure the border. And there are lots of different ways to secure the border, some of that is physical, some of it is with technology. What she said last night that’s so critically important is that she is not the kind of president that says it’s my way or the highway. Compromise requires you to take pieces of bills that you don’t like, other people take that, but you get to an answer. What she said last night that was so critically important is that she is going to find a way to fix the to-do list that has been on people’s desk for a very, very long time, and that does require compromise. And that’s what presidents do.”

