Harris Co-Chair: People Think Personal Economy Is Improving, Think Country’s on Wrong Track Largely Due to Division

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) reacted to polls showing Americans see the country as on the wrong track by stating that the internals show more people “think that their own economic situation and [that] of their community is getting better” and the pessimistic view of the nation’s direction is “in large part, because of the division and the nastiness they’re seeing on their televisions, in TV ads, and in discussions they’re having with family and friends about this election.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “So, The Wall Street Journal has a new poll out overnight, and some of the underlying numbers show what other polls have shown also, that, on the question of, in which direction is the country headed…only 26% say the country’s headed in the right direction, 64% say the wrong track. And that number’s getting worse from August, Senator. How challenging is it for an incumbent party to run into those headwinds?”

Coons answered, “So, John, it’s important to get into some of the internals of polls that show that right track, wrong track number. More and more Americans think that their own economic situation and [that] of their community is getting better, as there are more jobs available, as the manufacturing rebirth that was started under President Biden and Kamala Harris because of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, because of the CHIPS and Science bill. Folks are feeling better about their own prospects, but they are very worried about the country being on the wrong track, and that’s largely because of political division. Look, as I’ve campaigned across the country recently in Ohio and Michigan, Arizona, and nearby in Pennsylvania. I hear a lot of concern from folks about the future of the country. Now, that’s for different reasons in different places, but they are concerned, in large part, because of the division and the nastiness they’re seeing on their televisions, in TV ads, and in discussions they’re having with family and friends about this election.”

