Hillary Clinton: Trump Is ‘Fascist’ — He’s a ‘Clear and Present’ Danger

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump was a dangerous “fascist.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “General John Kelly has said that his former boss meets the definition of a fascist. And I know you’ve said before that recently, you said that Trump uses blatantly fascist rhetoric. Do you agree with John Kelly with Vice President Harris that Donald Trump does meet the definition of a fascist?”

Clinton said, “I do.” and it’s not only people like former Chief of Ctaff Marine General John Kelly who is telling us this and warning us. It’s people who have really studied what fascism is and what fascist leadership looks like people like Professor Timothy Snyder people like for former Professor Paxton, who just recently came out and said that he had studied fascism during the war, particularly the Nazis and he’d been reluctant to use the term but he had concluded as so many people now are that sadly here in America, the term fits. One other thing that you’ll see next week, Kaitlan is Trump actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.”

She added, “Please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention.”