Van Jones: Harris Had Needless ‘Evasions’ During CNN Town Hall, ‘Word Salad Stuff’ Is Annoying

On Wednesday, CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris unnecessarily dodged some questions during her town hall with the network that night and “the word salad stuff gets on my nerves.”

Jones said, “[T]here were flashes of the Kamala that I know, who is really a true public servant. She really does work for real people. In the back of her mind, she is trying to figure out, how do I solve the problem? She sometimes skips — even in person, she’ll sometimes skip the human part and get to the problem-solving part. But there were flashes of it. And I think the question if you’re at home trying to figure this out, you can ask, well, could she have done this, could she have done this better? Your job isn’t to do town halls. Your job is to fight for people. Does she seem like somebody who is going to take seriously the problems of ordinary people and try to get an answer? And I think that she — I think she passed that test.”

He continued, “I think that the word salad stuff gets on my nerves. I think that some of the evasions are not necessary. But when she’s talking about trying to get you a house, I believe her. When she’s like, I’m trying to get you help for your momma who’s sick, I believe her. When she’s talking about, I’m going to do what I can to bring prices down, I may not agree with those tools, but I believe she’s going to try to apply them. And so, I believe that this is somebody who actually cares about people. And I think that she passed that test tonight. On how she did it and some of that stuff, some of that stuff got on my nerves. But I believe that she is going to fight for the American people.”

Later on, Jones stated that there is a double standard between Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, and Harris has policies and is fighting for policy, but doesn’t always articulate her policies perfectly, while Trump isn’t talking policy.

