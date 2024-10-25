CNN’s Enten: Trump May Win the Popular Vote, ‘He Could Make History’

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said on Friday on “News Central” that, according to polls, former President Donald Trump could win the popular vote.

Enten said, “Trump may win the popular vote. Everyone has been talking about this idea that Trump may win in the electoral college, but Kamala Harris may win the popular vote, but Trump may finally get his great white whale.”

He added, “The fact is Donald Trump is very much in a position he could win the popular vote, which of course is something he would absolutely love to do.”

Enten added, “The fact that Donald Trump has a legitimate shot of winning the popular vote is something I think a lot of folks, including in my line of work, really didn’t think could possibly happen when Donald Trump was running last time around. He could make history not just for Donald Trump, but for a Republican candidate as well.”

He concluded, “On the flip side of that, a potentially good sign for Democrats is: Why is Donald Trump doing so well in the popular vote polls? You can dig down into the state-level polling, and you can see that Donald Trump is doing particularly well in California, Florida, New York and Texas. Of course, none of these states are really on the board at this point. So Donald Trump may end up gaining in the national popular vote polls, but actually, he’s wasting votes, which could, in fact, lead to a case where Kamala Harris could sneak by in the electoral college by sweeping those Great Lake battleground states, which at this point, are way too close to call, John.”

