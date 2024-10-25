Mark Cuban: Trump Tariffs Will Kill Christmas

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that if former President Donald Trump is elected and implements tariffs, it will kill Christmas.

Cuban said, “I would do is ask them what they bought their kids for christmas last year? Then I go through the list and show them how many were made in China because most of them are. Then I tell them with Trump’s tariffs, all those are probably going to go up 60%, and you’re going to have to make choices. If you elect Donald Trump and he implemented these tariffs is that what you want to do, tell your kids they’re not going to have as much of a Christmas.”

He added, “Not only that, what about the local retailer, the gift shop, the dress store, the sporting goods store, they’re going to be out of luck too because you’re buying less, they’re getting less, so you’re going to but them out of business. Do you really want to vote for the Trump that killed Christmas? That’s just, you know, so when you start getting into details, you can see the light bulb go on when you talk to people because they didn’t connect the two. They didn’t connect tariffs to their Christmas and the increasing costs and the impact it will have on their family, which could be far more draconian than anything that’s happened before.”

