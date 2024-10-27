Lindsey Graham: Harris Went from Joy to Trump is Hitler — ‘That Is Desperation’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign had moved from its joy theme to claiming former President Donald Trump is like Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Graham said, “Three weeks before the election, you’re calling basically Trump, Hitler, a fascist is not going to resonate. What happened to joy on the Democratic side? They went from joy to now Trump is Hitler. That is desperation.”

He continued, “I think General Kelly’s criticisms are not based on facts. I think it’s emotional. It’s sad. And it’s not going to matter.”

Graham added, “Inflation was down, and mortgage rates were half where they are today. He did all of that. He was a strong leader on the things that mattered the most. Whether you like him or not that’s up to you. He’s not a fascist. He’s not Hitler, and that shows you how desperate this campaign is. You got three retired generals that have been out of the game for a while, three weeks before the election, trying to replace joy with fear.”

He concluded, “They’re trying to scare Americans that this man can’t fix the problems we need fixed. I reject that. I was there too. I was around. I don’t think he’s a fascist. I thought he was a very strong president at a time we needed a strong president.”

