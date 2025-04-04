Greta Gerwig’s woke Chronicles of Narnia reboot has come under intense fire for gender swapping after reports of hiring Meryl Streep to voice lion character Aslan, who is a male in the famed book series.

Streep has been rumored to be in talks with the Netflix adaptation of the first story of C.S. Lewis’ multi-volume children’s series. Producers have not confirmed the casting, but fans erupted over the choice anyway.

Former James Bond star Daniel Craig is reportedly in talks to star as Uncle Andrew, and pop star Charli XCX is supposedly under consideration to portray Jadis, the White Witch.

Fans and social media users are blasting the news of Streep’s possible involvement in the film as a woke outrage.

“Aslan is literally a male lion,” X user Taylor Trandahl wrote. “Will all due respect to Meryl Streep’s acting abilities, there’s no conceivable reason to cast a female as Aslan unless it is to deliberately subvert C.S. Lewis.”

Another X user called the news “insane” and a “cruel attack” on C.S. Lewis’ story.

Many others agree:

