Harris Co-Chair: Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Remarks ‘Unfortunate’, ‘He Cleaned Them Up’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Harris Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that President Joe Biden’s comments about Trump supporters and garbage “were unfortunate.” And cleaned them up “by saying he was referring to the comments that were made that day by the seven speakers” and “cleaned them up a little bit and said, I’m not talking about human beings.”

Landrieu said, “First of all, the President cleaned that up later tonight by saying he was referring to the comments that were made that day by the seven speakers. Now, people want to watch two different split-screens. They should go back and look at all the speakers that spoke before [Trump] ascended to the stage and the speakers tonight at the Kamala Harris event. Ours was civic. It was civil. It was thoughtful. It was about coming together as one people. Nobody could watch those seven or eight speakers before Donald Trump and not believe that Donald Trump knew about it. The other thing that I would like to say about it is this: I know we’re concentrating on the comedian — the comedian’s language, which was awful. But there was nothing said that day that Donald Trump himself has not said, I think President Biden’s comments today were unfortunate. I think he cleaned them up a little bit and said, I’m not talking about human beings. Because when you begin to dehumanize individuals, it means you can do what you will with them.”

