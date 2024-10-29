Melania Trump: Democrat Rhetoric About Donald Is ‘Terrible’ — ‘He’s Not Hitler’

Former First Lady Melania Trump said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that the Democrat’s rhetoric about her husband, former President Donald Trump, was “terrible.”

Co-host Steve Doocy said, “Mrs. Trump, you said that this campaign cycle feels like 2016 in the excitement and enthusiasm and things like that I would imagine but something is different and that is two different people tried to kill your husband and you saw it live on television. This is all different.”

Trump said, “It is different. It is much more dangerous and I’m very vigilant and very selective of where I go and what i do. You never know. It’s one person and it’s very, it’s dangerous out there.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones said, “What do you think about the rhetoric that’s out there today? They’re still calling your husband a second Hitler. How does that make you feel? Because you know him better than anyone.”

Trump said, “Correct, it’s terrible. He’s not Hitler and all of his supporters, they’re standing behind him because they want to see the country successful. And we see what kind of support he has. ”

She added, “He loves his country and he wants to make it successful and for all of the people. You know he loves people and he wants to make this country great again.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN