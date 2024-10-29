Phillippe Reines: If Trump Elected Journalists Will Be in Jail ‘Six Months from Now’

Political consultant Phillippe Reines said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that if former President Donald Trump is elected to a second term, journalists will be in jail “six months from now.”

Reines said, “Donald Trump runs like he was never president, like he does not have a record. Whatever the phenomena is of people having not so terrible memories of his first term, it’s very dangerous that they think that way. They think, we have seen that movie, I can live with it for four more years. It’s not the same movie. It’s the sequel to Scream where it’s that much bloodier.”

He added, “That is the trajectory his on with his thoughts, his language, his health, his mental heath, his cognitivity, I mean, if he got elected a year from now Joe Biden would have the biggest I told you so laugh in American history. That is what people have to think about. Not the guy who throws paper towels sometimes and that’s funny, that stupid whatever it is. This guy is saying what he wants to do. I have been sued once in my life, and it was by Donald Trump. There are people, you are a journalist, you and I might be sharing a cell in six months from now. People laugh it off but it’s not funny. They need to listen to what he is saying and they need to realize this time that there is an apparatus around him that is more competent and more focused than 2016. They were the gang that couldn’t shoot straight when they first came in the White House. Now, they have learned. They have also learned how to make him marginal. They will get the things done that they want such as Project 2025 and he will sit there and say go ahead.”

