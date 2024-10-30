Speaker Johnson: ‘We’re Going to Have a Demographic Shift in This Electorate’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) offered his predictions on what lies ahead for the November 5 election.

Johnson said he expected the turnout would show a “demographic shift.”

“So Speaker, the House no one talks about,” Watters asked. You hear about the Senate. No one talks about the House much. If Donald Trump wins back the White House and the Democrats control the House, what’s that going to look like?

“Well, they won’t, if they did, they would impeach Donald Trump on day one,” Johnson replied. “I mean, it would be an absolute disaster. But luckily, that is not going to happen, Jesse. I’ve been traveling around the country nonstop. I’ve done campaign events now in over 240 cities across 40 states. There is an energy out there. Something is happening. President Trump said that at Madison Square Garden the other night, he is exactly right. It is difficult to articulate, but there’s a real energy out there. We’re going to have a demographic shift in this electorate, Jesse. Mark my word: We’re going to have a record number of Hispanic and Latino voters who have come into the Republican Party, a record number of African American and Black voters. We are going to have a record number of Jewish voters, union workers — demographics that have not historically been with us in large numbers. They are there now.”

“I mean, her speech tonight — I had to listen to it, too because we were going to comment on it,” he continued. “I mean, it was empty. I mean, it was uninspired. It was angry. Eric said it right. There is no substance to Kamala Harris. People say she’s an empty suit. It’s worse than that. She’s actually a costume. She’s wearing a costume. She’s trying to be something that she’s not. And you said well earlier, her record, she had the most liberal voting record of the modern era in the U.S. Senate. She is a San Francisco radical. So, the empty campaign rhetoric is just not working. The people aren’t buying it, and they’re on our side. We’re going to grow the House Majority. We’re going to take back the Senate, and Donald J. Trump is going back to the White House, that’s what’s going to happen.”

