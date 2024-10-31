Frank Luntz: Trump ‘Clearly’ Has the Momentum, ‘Reminds Me So Much of 2016’

Pollster Frank Luntz said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump “clearly” has the momentum in the election.

Discussing Vice President Harris’ reaction to President Joe Biden’s garbage comments, host Sara Sidner said, “She also came out and said, ‘No, no, no, I’m going to give people a seat at the table and not call them the enemy within.’ Why do you argue that this might be the big issue?”

Luntz said, “Because it reminds me so much of 2016. And I think there are a lot of similarities right now between this campaign and that campaign. The divisions in the country were significant back then, people didn’t think Trump had a chance back then. He’s been gaining and gaining the momentum. I don’t know who’s going to win. I can’t call it, and nobody should because statistically and polling and focus groups, it is way too close to call. However, the momentum is clearly — in what I see and what I hear — is in his favor.”

He added, “And so every word, every phrase, every misstep, every gaffe matters as those last remaining persuadables make their decision. I don’t believe in the undecided anymore. I don’t believe there is undecided. I think the only question is, can you be-, do you actually come out and vote if you don’t like either candidate? Because that is the vast majority of persuadable. People who don’t like Trump’s attitude, don’t like his persona, people who aren’t still sure what Harris will do in the first day, first week, first month, first year.”

