Walz on Why Harris Didn’t Do Fixes over Last 3.5 Years: ‘She’s Her Own Leader’ and VP’s ‘There to Help’

During an interview with Erie News Now on Thursday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to a question on why his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, didn’t implement the policy fixes that she promises to while she was Vice President by stating that “She’s her own leader. She’s laid out a very clear and different plan.” And VPs “are there to help and serve.”

Erie News Now’s Philip Ward asked, “Governor, what about some of those detractors who say, well, if things were going to be fixed, Vice President Harris would have done it, she’s been in the administration for four years? How do you get those people to vote for the ticket?”

Walz answered, “She’s her own leader. She’s laid out a very clear and different plan. I would give the example of Medicare and making sure Medicare is more robust, allowing people to be treated in their home. And she laid out — as somebody who’s a rural guy — she laid out a really great rural plan that focuses on rural hospitals, rural access to capital for small businesses. And I think, now, she’s going to get the opportunity to lead. I think many of us know, Vice Presidents are there to help and serve. President Biden tackled some of our hardest problems. Donald Trump left us a mess after COVID. But there’s more and new work to be done, and she’s that leader for a new generation.”

