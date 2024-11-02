Tuberville: GOP Has a ‘Great Chance of Getting 53, 54, Possibly Even 55’ Seats in Senate

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) says he thinks Republicans could have a big night beyond the White House in next week’s election.

The Alabama Republican is bullish on the GOP’s chance of not just taking the U.S. Senate but establishing a 55-seat majority.

“Yeah, it looks good in the Senate,” Tuberville said on Friday’s broadcast of Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” I’ll spend the next two days. I’m going to go to the [Auburn-]Vanderbilt game tomorrow. And then I get on a plane and fly to Ohio and spend three days with Tucker Carlson and Bernie Marino, who’s a senator up there in Ohio, trying to get him across the line. I think he’s going to win. He’s two points up, beating Sherrod Brown, who’s been up there for god knows forever, who’s useless.”

“And so we’re going to do that,” he continued. “But if the vote was the day, and it was something that we could count on being correct, we will at least, at least in the Senate, get majority. We’ll be 51-49. Now, I think that we got a great chance of getting 53, 54, possibly even 55 because you really, I think people out there are starting to look at this going, ‘Hey, wait a minute, you know, I can’t keep voting the way I’ve been voting on the Democratic side. I’ve got to, I’ve got to switch over, and we got to get new leadership in Washington, D.C.’ So I think it’s going to be good.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor