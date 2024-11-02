Walz on MI Pipelines: We Believe in Protecting Environment and Cheap Energy

During an interview with UpNorthLive News on Friday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to a question on attempts by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) to thwart pipeline projects in the state by saying that “we need to create good-paying jobs. We need to make sure that we’re tackling energy prices. But we also need to make sure that we’re protecting the natural resources,” “And, as the states deal with this, the Vice President and I are committed to making sure that we’re dealing with all those issues, good-paying jobs, price of energy, but, also, protecting the environment, recognizing climate change is real.”

Walz was asked, “And, of course, one of the biggest landmarks here in Northern Michigan is the Mackinac Bridge. And Enbridge is building a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac to house oil and gas pipelines that already exist. But our state’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is trying to stop that. Where do you stand on this issue?”

Walz responded, “Well, look, I think, on so many things, the Vice President’s been clear, we need to create good-paying jobs. We need to make sure that we’re tackling energy prices. But we also need to make sure that we’re protecting the natural resources, both here in Michigan and across the country. And I think that you can do both these things. You can strike a proper balance. And, as the states deal with this, the Vice President and I are committed to making sure that we’re dealing with all those issues, good-paying jobs, price of energy, but, also, protecting the environment, recognizing climate change is real.”

