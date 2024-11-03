Bill Clinton: ‘It Would Be a Travesty’ if Trump Became President Again

Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that it would be a “travesty” if former President Donald Trump became president again.

Host Manu Raju said, “Clinton got candid about American might not survive four years of Trump.”

Clinton said, “I think you have to look at what the definition of ‘survive’ is,” Clinton said. “You can put me on a breathing tube tonight, but it wouldn’t be surviving like I’m surviving now. And the same thing’s true in politics. I don’t know if we can survive or not. I think it would be a travesty if he became president again.”

Raju said, “You were sitting with him on his campaign bus in Michigan. Give us a sense of your takeaway on this and the unique way the campaign is deploying people.

Reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere said, “He talks a lot about the vantage point he has as the only person on the planet that has done the job of being president and knows both of the candidates running. It should be said he’s been doing that almost every day for the last three weeks. He has a more active schedule for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump or anybody else, Tim Walz, JD Vance, Joe Biden, Barack Obama.”

