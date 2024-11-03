Burgum: Trump Has the Ground ‘Momentum,’ He Will Win the Swing States

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) declared Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump has the ground momentum in the final days of the election.

NBC host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s start off by talking about women voters and something that Nikki Haley said in particular. She’s, of course, Trump’s primary rival and former U.N. ambassador. She said she does not believe the former president’s closing message is resonating with women voters.”

She asked, “Governor, do you think that Mr. Trump’s closing message is resonating with persuadable women voters?”

Burgum said, “Well, I think that President Trump’s closing message will go beyond gender, they go beyond identity, they go beyond race, and they go beyond all these things because what he talks about every day is the things that affect all Americans, whether you’re a Democrat, an Independent or Republican. When I’m on the ground, like I’m here in Pennsylvania today, people are saying, hey, Inflation is killing us. The borders are a concern. Safety in the cities and worried about the economy, and they’re in the jobs with the horrible jobs report we had on Friday. I think the issues he’s talking about are resonating with voters. When you see in the polls that we have a race that’s very close, but President Trump is outperforming in all these polls where he was in ’16 and ’20. So I’m very confident that the message that he’s delivering that lifts up everyone will be the winning message on Tuesday.”

He added, “I think that’s the feeling that I get on the ground is a tight race that will be decided on Tuesday, but the momentum in the last week that I felt on the ground, including yesterday being at that Penn State football game is that the energy for all demographics is very, very positive in Pennsylvania Trump’s going to win because of the energy issue. So, in Pennsylvania, he’s going to win Michigan because of the autoworkers. I think in some of these swing states, it’s in Trump’s favor.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN