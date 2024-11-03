Fetterman: ‘Trump Definitely Has a Connection with Voters Here in Pennsylvania’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump “has a connection” with Pennsylvania voters.

Host Dana Bash said, “So tomorrow, Kamala Harris will spend the last full day of the campaign only in Pennsylvania. She is going to be in Allentown, Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia. There’s there’s 48 hours left in this race. When Trump won Pennsylvania you said your party wasn’t connecting with voters enough that it needs. What are you seeing now? Are you seeing any of the same warning signs in 2024?”

Fetterman said, “No, there’s nothing new here. I said the same thing in 2016. I said it will be close. There’s an issue there, and I said it is going to be close in 2020, and it was. I have been saying this: when it was Biden or Harris, it was going to be very close. And Trump definitely has a connection with voters here in Pennsylvania. That’s why it’s going to be close. But there’s a lot of tremendous amount of energy for Harris too. Yesterday I was in Eerie and with President Clinton and I was in Butler County as well too. The energy is really strong. I just met a whole bus of volunteers from Rochester, New York and they are showing up and will knock on doors for Harris.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN