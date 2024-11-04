Pollster Mark Penn: I’d Rather Be Trump Right Now

Former adviser and pollster for President Clinton Mark Penn said Sunday on FNC’s “Special Report” that at this point in the election, he would rather be on the side of former President Donald Trump’s team.

Host Bret Baier said, “Who do you want to be right now? Who do you want, which side do you want to be this evening looking at what you’re looking at?

Penn said, “Well, I’d rather be Trump this evening for the simple reason that there are lots and lots of polls that show it dead even. The only fact we know is that the Republicans have done a lot better in the mail-in and early voting than they ever have. And I believe that they were losing one to two points in voters who never showed on Election Day who supported them. And so the fact is, they’re better off. The jobs report was 12,000 jobs, which was pitiful. I would have taken Trump’s hand, although I know my Democratic friends are, in fact, cheering tonight. They feel a lot better since that Iowa poll came out, and they feel good momentum on the ground.”

Baier said, “We’re talking about the Iowa poll. This is Des Moines Register and this poll had Harris up.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN