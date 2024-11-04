Scarborough on Trump Voters: ‘Who Raised These People?’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed Monday on “Morning Joe” that supporters of former President Donald Trump have a twisted point of view.

Scarborough said, “They laugh and they applaud at him saying they’d have to shoot the press and I don’t mind that. In 2024, that’s a laugh and applause line at a political rally. Just like in 2023, Donald Trump mocking Paul Pelosi for being bludgeoned nearly to death, making jokes about that and that was applause line. I will ask the question they think is a fair question to ask, who raised these people? Because they were not raised by anybody in my neighborhoods that I grew up, any middle class neighborhoods that I grew up in. These people were not there. They were not raised, I mean, they weren’t in the classes I went to growing up. In elementary or middle or high school or college, they just weren’t there.”

He added, “That wasn’t the America I grew up in, where people would laugh at the idea of people of the press getting shot. Or, again, laughing at the Puerto Rican joke, that Puerto Ricans are a pile of trash, or laughing at this 82-83-year-old man being bludgeoned nearly to death? That’s an applause line? That’s a laugh line? Again, again, who are these people? Where are they coming from? Who raised them? How did Donald Trump twist their point of view so much in nine years that the brutalization of an 83-year-old man is something to laugh about? Or the shooting of press members is an applause line?”

