Booker: I’ve Had Guys Tell Me They Have ‘No Choice’ Because Girlfriend, Wife ‘Will Kill Me if I Don’t Vote for Kamala’

During an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) responded to a question on if men will vote for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris by saying that he has had “guys come up to me and say, I really have no choice, my girlfriend will kill me, my wife will kill me if I don’t vote for Kamala Harris, because I think there is something going on in this nation where folks know that there is health care at stake, there [are] reproductive rights at stake, there’s bodily autonomy at stake.” And that “folks, in general, men, but especially women, they’re voting with their empathy.”

Booker said, “Well, look, God, good luck America, I hope it’s a girl. It’s like, this is, women are doing it. They are outvoting men. They’re vot[ing] in greater numbers. They are leading, I think, households in many ways. I’ve seen, already, experiences where I have guys come up to me and say, I really have no choice, my girlfriend will kill me, my wife will kill me if I don’t vote for Kamala Harris, because I think there is something going on in this nation where folks know that there is health care at stake, there [are] reproductive rights at stake, there’s bodily autonomy at stake. And when you see horror stories like we just saw in Texas, with somebody going to an emergency room three times because they were having a miscarriage, but can’t get the health care they need, and it ends in tragedy, I think that folks, in general, men, but especially women, they’re voting with their empathy. This may not affect them directly, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) talking about older women shouldn’t care about these issues, that’s so insulting. They’re voting because they know what it’s like. They can feel the hurt and pain and fear.”

Booker then got interrupted so MSNBC could cover Harris speaking at a campaign phone bank.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett