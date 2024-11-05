MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Florida an ‘Extreme Right-Wing Fascist State’

Tuesday, during MSNBC’s election coverage, network personality Joy Reid lashed out at the state of Florida after the state came in big for former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Reid called Florida an “extreme right-wing fascist state.”

“This is the reason the Republicans wanted the 60-vote threshold because, as they tried to do in Ohio, Governor DeSantis has bet his political future on being the champion of denying women their rights over their own bodies,” he said. “He is competing obviously with the governor of Texas. He is thinking about a future in which he would like to inherit Donald Trump’s white evangelical base, and he has decided this is his marker and he is willing to use really the awesome powers of the state to try to intimidate and bully, even television stations in the state against running ads in favor of that protection. So it will defy all of the other states, including very red states that have protected women.”

“Florida, in a lot of ways — it is going to be interesting. You know, when Stephanie is back, it’ll be interesting to talk about what Florida’s future looks like as a place that can attract corporate headquarters and investment in a state where the governor routinely bullies companies, routinely sues companies that displease him,” Reid continued. “He sued Disney, sued cruise lines, bullied schools about mask mandates, bullied TV stations about what ads they can run. It is a pure Project 2025 in Florida, and that kind of extremist right-wing fascist type of government in Florida, does that make it a more attractive place or doesn’t make it more like some of the other southern states that don’t get a lot of investments and interest, particularly international investments.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor