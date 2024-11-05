MSNBC’s Reid: Texas Is ‘a Very Voter-Suppressed State’

During MSNBC’s election coverage on Tuesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid reacted to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) winning re-election by arguing that Texas is “a very voter-suppressed state.” And said that Harris County, TX has “the largest number of black voters available. And they are deeply suppressed, in terms of their ability and access to the ballot.”

After NBC projected Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) winning re-election, MSNBC host Jen Psaki mentioned how states have shifted and said that Ohio is a state that used to be a deciding factor in presidential elections, but isn’t anymore, and Texas is a state that could shift, Democrats have wanted to win the state, and it does keep moving every election cycle.

Reid then said, “It’s also a very voter-suppressed state. And…the focus of voter suppression coming from that state capital is Harris County, where Houston is. And they are relentless in it. And that is also the largest single physical number of black voters in any county other than Cook County in Illinois. That’s the largest number of black voters available. And they are deeply suppressed, in terms of their ability and access to the ballot. So, Democrats would have to do a lot of work there in terms of voter suppression, and also voter motivation as well.”

Later in the segment, Reid agreed with fellow host Rachel Maddow that people can change policy in Texas by voting in local races.

