CNN’s Jennings: Trump Victory ‘the Revenge of the Working-Class American’

Early Wednesday, CNN contributor Scott Jennings called former President Donald Trump’s resounding victory “revenge” for working-class Americans.

Jennings castigated the media, which he deemed the “political information complex.”

“This is a mandate,” he said. “He’s won the national popular vote for the first time for a Republican since 2004. This is a big deal. This isn’t backing into the office. This is a mandate to do what you said you were going to do: get the economy working again for regular working-class Americans, fix immigration, try to get crime under control, try to reduce the chaos in the world.”

Jennings continued, “I’m interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of the working-class American, the anonymous American who has been crushed, insulted, condescended to,” he said. “They’re not garbage. They’re not Nazis. They’re just regular people who get up and go to work every day and are trying to make a better life for their kids. And they feel like they have been told to just shut up when they have complained about the things that are hurting them in their own lives.”

“I also feel like this election as we sit here and pour over this tonight is something of an indictment of the political information complex,” he added. “The story that was portrayed was not true. We were told Puerto Rico was going to change the election. Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley voters, women lying to their husbands,” he said. “Night after night after night, people were told all these things and gimmicks were somehow going to push Harris over the line, and we were just ignoring the fundamentals: inflation, people feeling like they were barely able to tread water at best.”

