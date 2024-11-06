NBC’s Mitchell: Trump ‘Bound’ Biden on Afghanistan with Deal Biden Could Have Gotten Out of

During MSNBC’s coverage of the 2024 election on Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell said that President-Elect Donald Trump says things that people think are “truth-telling,” but aren’t true and stated that Trump “bound Joe Biden to a withdrawal” from Afghanistan with the deal Trump reached during his first term in office, even though, by Mitchell’s own acknowledgment, Biden could have decided not to withdraw.

Mitchell said, “He then gets into office, he cut the deal with the Taliban, cutting out the Afghan government, that bound Joe Biden to a withdrawal. Now, Biden could have just said, screw it, I’m not doing it. He also invited the Taliban to Camp David and was talked out of it by the ‘guardrails.'”

She added, “So, he says something that they think is truth-telling, but you know, because you were there, it’s not true.”

