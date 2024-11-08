Clyburn: Biden Has Been Totally Successful, People Might Not Feel ‘Great’ Economy Due to Misinformation

During an interview with CBS on Thursday, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) declared that “I don’t believe that Joe Biden has been anything but successful as a president,” but many people didn’t feel his “great” economy and wondered if they were “feeling that way because of reality or were they feeling that way because of disinformation or misinformation?”

Clyburn said, “I don’t believe that Joe Biden has been anything but successful as a president, and the record is clear. And that’s what I meant when I said people react to their feelings and sometimes what the record is is of little consequence. He has a great record. But a lot of people didn’t feel it. The economy was great. But a lot of people were feeling differently. Were they feeling that way because of reality or were they feeling that way because of disinformation or misinformation?”

Clyburn also stated that Harry Truman “left the presidency pretty unpopular with a lot of people, but as historians look back on his service, on his record, he has been steadily moving up. And now he’s considered to be in the top ten of the…presidents that we have had. So, the same thing’s going to happen with Joe Biden. He’s headed one of the most successful presidencies any Democrat has ever had, you’ve got to go all the way back to Lyndon Johnson to find anything to compare to it.”

