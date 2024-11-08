CNN’s Enten: Trump Mandate Election Was the Biggest Party Swing Since 1992

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Friday on “News Central” that President-elect Donald Trump had a mandate because his victory was the biggest party gain since 1992.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “During his victory speech President-Elect Trump said voters gave him an unprecedented mandate. We decided to look into the numbers.”

Enten said, “I think the improvement that Donald Trump had, Holy Toledo. Trump gained ground in 49 states and the district of Columbia compared to 2020. I went back through the record books and when was the last time a party gained in so many different places? You have to go back to 1992 when Bill Clinton improved on Michael Dukakis’s performance and the bottom line is no matter where you looked on the map in the matter where you looked Donald Trump was improving on where he did four years ago except for Washington state. And it is no wonder that at this point he looks like he will be the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004.”

He added, “Holy Toledo and oh my goodness gracious these are the types of groups you never would’ve thought he would’ve gained so much support among eight years ago when he first won against Hillary Clinton.”

