Israeli Amb. to U.N.: ‘I’m Sure’ Trump Will ‘Lead’ Towards ‘Real Sanctions’ on Iran

On Friday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that the incoming Trump administration will have to “cripple” Iran’s economy to keep them from promoting terrorism through their proxies and stated that if there are “real sanctions, they will have less money to spend on terrorism, and I’m sure President Trump will lead into that direction.”

Danon said that Iran will continue to be a malicious actor even with the change in administration and cited an Iranian asset being charged in a plot to assassinate President-Elect Trump and added, “I think that the new administration will have to put them in the right position and we should cripple the economy of Tehran. Today, they spent $7 billion a year on their proxies, promoting chaos all over the world. So, I think if we — there will be real sanctions, they will have less money to spend on terrorism, and I’m sure President Trump will lead into that direction.”

