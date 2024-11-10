Luntz: Whoever Told Harris to Focus on Trump ‘Committed Political Malpractice’

Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the person who told Vice President Kamala Harris to focus on former President Donald Trump during her presidential campaign “committed political malpractice.”

Host Johnathan Karl said, “Bottom line, what was the factor with these people that were undecided and then broke against Kamala Harris?”

Luntz said, “They did not like either candidate. That was clear. They thought that Trump was offensive and abusive in his language and polarizing, but in the end, she didn’t answer the question that they wanted to know. What are you going to do in the first hour, in the first day, in the first week, the first month and so on? They felt they had the right to hear this, and if she won’t tell them that, then they couldn’t give her their vote. And other voters, not just the young voters felt she never came clean with what she wanted to do, and the fact she changed her positions in some issues, she never really explained it.”

Karl asked, “Did she talk too much about Trump?”

Luntz said, “It was too much defining what Trump was. We all know what Trump is. We experienced him for four years. Whoever told her to focus on him committed political malpractice because in the end, you cannot change someone’s point of view on him, it was all about her.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN