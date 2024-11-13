CNN’s Jennings on Trump Cabinet Picks: ‘Are You Not Entertained?’

Wednesday on CNN, network contributor Scott Jennings reacted to what some are describing as President-elect Donald Trump’s “unexpected” cabinet appointments.

According to Jennings, the picks showed that Trump was not in a “mood” to negotiate with Washington, D.C., about who would serve in his Cabinet.

“Are you not entertained?” Jennings said. “I mean, his is the most entertaining transition I’ve ever seen. I was as surprised as Paula because it was not a name we have seen. We have seen some reporting, a lot of different names, frankly a lot of sort of well-heeled Washington legal types that were on the list. So, I’m as surprised as anyone.”

“He continued, “But what I take away from this is that this is a president-elect who is feeling his power. This is someone who is appointing people to things, whether it is Gaetz or anyone else we have seen today, who is feeling his influence, doesn’t feel like he’s in a mood to negotiate with people in Washington D.C. He’s here to do what he wants to do, and he is going to expect the Republicans to fall in line.”

“Now, all these people have to go through confirmations, whether it is Gaetz, Hegseth or anyone else, have to go through confirmation and have to go through these committee hearings and prove themselves like anyone else. But it is apparent to me that Trump is in a decisive mood and is not interested in picking things he would consider to be watered-down.”

